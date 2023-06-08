Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of CHS opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Chico’s FAS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chico’s FAS

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chico’s FAS news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 704,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $186,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 115.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.