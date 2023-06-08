CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $9.99

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.99, but opened at $10.37. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 7,354 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CIXXF. Barclays downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CI Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.59.

CI Financial Dividend Announcement

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $471.72 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

