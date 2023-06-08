Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.
Ciena Stock Up 2.1 %
CIEN stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
