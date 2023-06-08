Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Ciena Stock Up 2.1 %

CIEN stock opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Institutional Trading of Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.