Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Ciena Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.32. Ciena has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Ciena alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,399.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.