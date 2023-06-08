CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) CFO Acquires $149,606.80 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 15,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $149,606.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,746.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CION Investment Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of CION opened at $10.26 on Thursday. CION Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $562.25 million, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.34.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

CION Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 715.79%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CION Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CION. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 326.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 131,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 100,626 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $723,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

