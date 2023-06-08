Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading Down 0.4%

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 79.10 ($0.98). Approximately 1,049,731 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,074,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($0.99).

Civitas Social Housing Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of £479.65 million, a P/E ratio of 719.09 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

