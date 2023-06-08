Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37.
Clariant Stock Up 1.2 %
CLZNY stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.
About Clariant
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clariant (CLZNY)
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
- New Leadership At GameStop, New Improvements, New Reasons To Buy?
- 2 Real-Estate Related Stocks Showing Signs Of Being Undervalued
- Regional Banks Showing Signs Of Recovery As Stocks Rebound
- Homebuilding Stocks Defying Cooling Housing Market: Time to Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.