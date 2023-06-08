Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, June 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from Clariant’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Clariant Stock Up 1.2 %

CLZNY stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $14.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

About Clariant

Clariant AG develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

