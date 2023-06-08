Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 7,720 GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $724,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

GSRMU remained flat at $11.09 during trading on Thursday. 87 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

