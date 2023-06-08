Clear Street LLC Invests $261,000 in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $497,000. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGST remained flat at $10.75 on Thursday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

