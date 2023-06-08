Clear Street LLC Makes New $522,000 Investment in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BREZ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,717,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BREZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

