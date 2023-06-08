Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Clear Street LLC owned 0.16% of Maquia Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, RPO LLC raised its position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 622,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 135,144 shares during the period.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of MAQC stock remained flat at $10.90 on Thursday. 178,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.63.

About Maquia Capital Acquisition

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

