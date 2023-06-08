Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.22% of Newbury Street Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 296.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 78,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $871,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 4,686.5% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 117,163 shares during the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NBST stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 3,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15.

Newbury Street Acquisition Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

