Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OLIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,258,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,184,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition by 412.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 501,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 403,908 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of OmniLit Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

OmniLit Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OLIT remained flat at $10.35 during trading hours on Thursday. 198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. OmniLit Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

About OmniLit Acquisition

OmniLit Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on transactions with companies and/or assets within the photonics or optics, and related sectors.

