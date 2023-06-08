Clear Street LLC Purchases 110,648 Shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Clear Street LLC increased its position in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Rating) by 212,784.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,648 shares during the quarter. OCA Acquisition accounts for 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.59% of OCA Acquisition worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCAX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $145,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of OCA Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get OCA Acquisition alerts:

OCA Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCAX remained flat at $10.42 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

OCA Acquisition Profile

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. OCA Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OCA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.