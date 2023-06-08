Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 200 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 101,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,187. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Activity

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

