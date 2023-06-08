Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) by 287.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 79.2% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 89,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DINO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.17. 338,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,580. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DINO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

