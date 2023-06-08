Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $113.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Bunge Increases Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 24.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

