Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 1,342 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 250.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,825. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.95 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.71.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

