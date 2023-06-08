Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 1,538 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 307.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,181,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 294.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.42. 184,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $216.87 and its 200 day moving average is $230.18. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

