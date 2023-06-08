Clear Street Markets LLC Buys Shares of 8,550 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 60.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $99,039,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Halliburton by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,400,246 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $488,254,000 after buying an additional 2,448,913 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,042,064 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after buying an additional 1,866,023 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 1,793,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,084,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

