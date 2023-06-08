Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in K. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after buying an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 645,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,981,000 after buying an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,931,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.12. 679,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86. Kellogg has a one year low of $63.74 and a one year high of $77.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

