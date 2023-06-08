Clear Street Markets LLC Has $476,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.94. 517,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,107. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $2,436,512.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

