Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1,540.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $78.33. 270,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,162. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

