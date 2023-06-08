Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 2,173 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1,149.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

DOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

