Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,159,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,375,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,713,000 after purchasing an additional 218,684 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,708,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,544 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,314,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,390,000 after acquiring an additional 241,692 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.89.

Insider Activity

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,434 shares of company stock valued at $9,866,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 164,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,292. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The company has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

