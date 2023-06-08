Clear Street Markets LLC Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,938 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.85. 103,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total value of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

