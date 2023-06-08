Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) Shares Down 5.2%

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 145,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,105,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Get Clearmind Medicine alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearmind Medicine

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Clearmind Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, including binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearmind Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearmind Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.