Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Clipper Realty Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $5.83 on Monday. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30.

Clipper Realty Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clipper Realty

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Clipper Realty by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clipper Realty

(Get Rating)

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.