Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,656,927.04 in Stock

Jun 8th, 2023

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96.
  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NETGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

