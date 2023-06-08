Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $3,656,927.04 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $3,656,927.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,083.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $3,604,543.04.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $2,921,455.68.

On Monday, May 22nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $3,019,937.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $3,022,032.96.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $3,124,705.60.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of -106.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average of $53.90. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $725,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 27.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cloudflare by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

