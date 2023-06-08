CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

CMS opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average is $61.29. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.