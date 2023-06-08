CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $986,085.99 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $127.58 million and approximately $986,085.99 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.