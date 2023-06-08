Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after buying an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 512.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,857,000 after buying an additional 2,022,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $75.37. 476,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,483. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

