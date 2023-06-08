Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Trading Down 5.6%

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile



Community Investors Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its banking services include personal, business, loan center, and retirement planning. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bucyrus, OH.

