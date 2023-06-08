Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Down 3.5%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 7,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 56,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

In other news, Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch acquired 2,500 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,214 shares of company stock worth $370,303 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 41,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

