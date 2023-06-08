Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.37. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 18,827 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao alerts:

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 23,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.