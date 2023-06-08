Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.37. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 18,827 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao
Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (CBD)
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.