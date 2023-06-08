Comparing SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ) & Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) and Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SITO Mobile and Riskified, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Riskified 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Riskified has a consensus target price of $6.70, suggesting a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Riskified’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

This table compares SITO Mobile and Riskified’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A Riskified -32.69% -16.85% -13.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITO Mobile and Riskified’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Riskified $261.25 million 2.99 -$103.99 million ($0.52) -9.17

SITO Mobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riskified.

Risk and Volatility

SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riskified has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Riskified beats SITO Mobile on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITO Mobile

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

