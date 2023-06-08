comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR opened at $0.93 on Monday. comScore has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, Director William Paul Livek bought 124,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $109,435.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,447,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of comScore by 60.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 147,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of comScore in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. It offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

