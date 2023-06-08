Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer downgraded Conformis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Conformis Price Performance

Shares of CFMS stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.10. Conformis has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Conformis in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Conformis by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 22,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Conformis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

