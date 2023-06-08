Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.77

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.77 and traded as high as $11.90. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 28,147 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a market cap of $263.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 87.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

