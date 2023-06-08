Contrasting Frontier Investment (FICV) & Its Rivals

Frontier Investment (NASDAQ:FICV – Get Rating) is one of 698 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Frontier Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Investment N/A $6.51 million 60.82 Frontier Investment Competitors $1.45 billion $32.16 million 6.77

Frontier Investment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Investment. Frontier Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Frontier Investment has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Investment’s peers have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontier Investment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Investment N/A -43.31% 2.17% Frontier Investment Competitors -60.21% -65.76% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Frontier Investment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Investment Competitors 113 586 862 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.93%. Given Frontier Investment’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Frontier Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Investment peers beat Frontier Investment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia. Frontier Investment Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

