Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. Core & Main has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $819,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,406.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 29,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $819,245.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,406.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock worth $326,878,271. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 982,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 63,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 175.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 123,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth about $999,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Core & Main by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,277,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

