Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

Core & Main Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CNM traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.86. 1,946,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.92.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $682,750.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,883.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 14,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $382,659.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at $381,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth $51,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.78.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.