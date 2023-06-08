Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.20% of Core Molding Technologies worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Core Molding Technologies from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

In other news, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $101,839.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 3,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $63,849.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,044.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James C. Highfield sold 5,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $101,839.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,549.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,847 shares of company stock valued at $863,166 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.72.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.44 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

