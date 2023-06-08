Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Gap Up to $16.59

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.59, but opened at $16.99. Corebridge Financial shares last traded at $17.02, with a volume of 4,096,333 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.45.

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.85.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBG. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,534,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,444,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 28,813.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 854,016 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. 22.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

