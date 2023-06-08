Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Couchbase Trading Down 28.1 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.08. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $728.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,370.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $39,900.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,370.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Couchbase by 90.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at $4,515,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 1,876.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 261,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BASE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Further Reading

