Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BASE. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.58. Couchbase has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Couchbase by 14.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

