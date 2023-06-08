Counos Coin Price Down 0% Over Last Week (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. Counos Coin has a total market capitalization of $220.82 million and $0.03 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Counos Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.22 or 0.00333556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013303 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00017553 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003812 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counos Coin Profile

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

