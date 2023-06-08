Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is ShawSpring Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises approximately 14.8% of ShawSpring Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. ShawSpring Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Coupang worth $93,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Coupang by 727.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coupang by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock valued at $34,138,882. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang Stock Up 1.2 %

CPNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of CPNG traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.07. 3,353,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,334,491. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 134.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

