Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,816,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,111 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.11% of Crown Castle worth $648,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Longbow Finance SA acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $7,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 88,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.4 %

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 219,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,767. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $185.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

