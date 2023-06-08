Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 28.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Crystal Amber Fund Stock Performance
Crystal Amber Fund stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,739. The firm has a market cap of £72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.94. The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.50).
Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile
