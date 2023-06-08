Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS) Increases Dividend to GBX 25 Per Share

Crystal Amber Fund Limited (LON:CRS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 28.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Crystal Amber Fund’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Crystal Amber Fund Stock Performance

Crystal Amber Fund stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 87 ($1.08). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,739. The firm has a market cap of £72.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.04 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.94. The company has a current ratio of 354.55, a quick ratio of 441.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Crystal Amber Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 121 ($1.50).

Crystal Amber Fund Company Profile

Crystal Amber Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited. It is managed by Crystal Amber Advisors (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

